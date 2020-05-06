Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation announces additional COVID-19 response grants for health centers

Community health and dental centers across Iowa, including United Community Health Center – Storm Lake, were each awarded $20,000 for a total of $360,000 in COVID-19 response grants from Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation. Funds awarded will help preserve access to care within Iowa’s safety net infrastructure during this challenging time for many Iowans.

