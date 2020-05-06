Breaking through

Tonya Archer of Storm Lake witnessed the hatching of baby Canada geese, from her kayak on the banks of the Big Island Sunday. The nest was near the shoreline and protected by some trees, says Tonya. Four geese were walking around an area behind them but they weren’t aggressive. Having a long lens allowed Tonya to stay a safe distance away. Although the geese are seen by some as pests, Tonya says she admires how they mate for life and are “so loving toward each other.”

