ALS claims Jaci Hermstad at age 26

Funeral procession planned for Friday

Storm Lake native Jaci Hermstad passed away Friday morning, May 1 at the age of 26, in her Spencer home after battling ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) for more than a year.

Private family services will take place Friday, May 8 with a Celebration of Life service to follow at a later date. Burial will be in Storm Lake Cemetery.

Those wishing to join the funeral procession to the cemetery on Friday, are invited to meet at Columbus Club Hall in Storm Lake at 2:15 p.m.

Please remain in your vehicles at all times upon arriving to the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers and memorials, the family asks that you wait until the Celebration of Life service. Thank you so much for understanding and honoring the family’s wishes at this time. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

Jaci was officially diagnosed with ALS on Valentine’s Day of last year. Jaci’s twin sister Alex passed away from ALS on Valentine’s Day in 2011.

In an effort to beat ALS, Jaci received a dozen rounds of an experimental drug infusion, which came to be known as “Jacifusion.”