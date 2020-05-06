St. Mary’s senior Sam Peters, son of Deb and Steve Peters of Storm Lake, was a nominee mentioned in the Des Moines Register for the Academic All-State students. Sam’s GPA is 4.249 and his ACT score was 30. He will be attending the University of Iowa next fall to study accounting. Congratulations, Sam!

