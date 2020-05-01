Walkin’ beans and democracy

BY CAL WOODS

Growing up on a Linn County hog farm one of my chores was walking beans. Pulling or hoeing Ragweed, Nightshade, Jimsonweed, Buttonweed or the occasional volunteer corn plant in the bean rows improved the yield and made it less likely the combine would jam up at harvest in the fall. Buttonweed was my favorite. It was velvety soft and easy to uproot. Canada Thistle was the worst for obvious reasons.

It may sound like a quaint, farm kid right of passage but mostly it was hot, dirty, sweaty work. I’m sure my dad thought it built character.

As a political campaign volunteer on a half-dozen campaigns in the last decade and now a candidate myself for U.S. Senate I often compare our democracy to cultivating a bean field. You till the soil, plant the seed, add fertilizer, pull weeds (or use herbicide) pray for rain (not too much) and harvest in the fall. You can’t just scatter the seeds and walk away. Likewise our democracy must be constantly tended.

For example, President Trump has questioned the legitimacy of his own intelligence service, the judiciary, the news media and our electoral process. It’s a page right out of the dictator’s handbook, a direct threat to democracy. Our representatives in Washington should speak out on our behalf against such unpatriotic tripe. But our junior senator, Joni Ernst, who I am running against, seems more interested in appeasing the president’s delusions of greatness.

Sen. Ernst was elected in 2014 with the support of much of rural Iowa but she has betrayed their trust. When the president’s ill-conceived, poorly planned and ineffective trade war with China and others cost farmers $10 billion dollars in ag exports, from Joni Ernest we heard barely a whimper. When Trump’s EPA handed out Renewable Fuel Standard waivers like candy to not only the small refiners as intended, but the large ones as well, it cost farmers a loss of demand for 1.4 billion bushel of corn and further suppressed corn prices. From Joni Ernst we heard barely a whimper.

We shouldn’t be surprised given Sen. Ernst’s cozy relations with the Koch Brothers and their massive oil and refinery empire. She was plucked from relative obscurity in the summer of 2013 when she was invited to the Koch brothers’ billionaire retreat at high-end resort Santa Ana Pueblo in New Mexico. As documented in Jane Mayer’s book “Dark Money” Ernst told the assembly, “Exposure to this group and to this network and the opportunity to meet so many of you,” she said were what “really started my trajectory.”

And let’s remember the early roots of the Koch brothers’ family fortune. Charles’ and the late David’s father, Fred Koch was an innovator in the oil refining business. He built refineries for Stalin and the communists in Russia and then Hitler and the nazis in Germany. Hey if you’re going to be a war profiteer why not work both sides of the fence? Koch’s refinery also produced the high octane fuel the nazis needed for their fighter planes to attack allied military and civilians. Enough.

Iowa deserves a senator who’ll fight for farmers and rural communities, not oil billionaires, a senator who will fight to end ill-conceived trade wars and enforce the renewable fuel standards, who will stand up for democracy, who will weed the system of the Canada Thistles that threaten our republic, a senator who will fight for health care for every American and tackle our climate crisis with a sense of urgency. I will. For more please go to calforiowa.com. Thanks.

Cal Woods is a candidate for U.S. Senate.