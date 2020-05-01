In support of Craig Williams

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Residents of Iowa’s 6th State Senate District (Audubon, Buena Vista, Carroll, eastern Crawford and Sac counties) have a choice to make during the primary election. Craig Williams has my full endorsement and enthusiastic support as he seeks the Republican nomination for this seat. I know him to be a person of faith, integrity, business acumen, steadfastness, and courage. Craig is politically astute and possesses exemplary character.

I have known Craig for 20 years. As Craig’s career with seed companies grew, including serving as general manager of three regional enterprises, I was honored to work with him on communications and marketing projects. Craig’s deep knowledge of agriculture and passion for those on his team and everyone they served was evident in each interaction.

Craig and I also worked together on political campaigns and volunteering at the local, district, and state level for the Republican party. Craig has been a delegate to more than one Republican National Convention. Then Craig served in elected roles for the Republican Party of Iowa, including on the State Central Committee where he served as treasurer and even after his term ended, guided them through a successful audit. He has also willingly served on the 4th District Executive Committee.

Giving of his time for the causes and beliefs he holds dear — and Republicans share — is just one of the reasons why he has earned my respect, vote, and encouragement. Craig’s conservative credentials are immutable and immovable.

Craig is approachable. He is a great communicator and organizer. He gives of himself without reserve to see the citizens of District 6, and Iowa, prosper. He is a son, husband, father, grandfather and effective leader who will make us proud when he represents District 6 in the Iowa Senate. Please, join me in voting for Craig Williams in the upcoming primary. Request, then complete and return your absentee ballot soon. Learn more about Craig at williamsforiowa.com.

ANN TRIMBLE-RAY

Early