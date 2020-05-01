Most local restaurants are not ready to reopen dining rooms

For those hoping to eat out this weekend, quite a few Storm Lake restaurants have decided NOT to open yet.

They include: Arby’s, Boz Wellz, Coffee Tree, Grand Central East and West, Hardee’s, Jimmy John’s, Smokin’ Hereford, Malarky’s, China House, McDonald’s and Pizza Ranch. They will continue their carry-out, curbside and drive-thru options already in place.

On Monday Gov. Kim Reynolds gave the go-ahead to eating establishments to open up Friday, May 1, but with restrictions, like tables placed six feet apart and limits of customers to 50% of capacity.

Restaurants planning to open for diners are: Villager, La Isla 2, Storm Lake Bakery, Boathouse, La Juanita, Lakeshore Pho, Plaza Mexico and Subway.

Zimmy’s and Lakeshore Café are opening Monday, May 4, to avoid a potential weekend rush. Regatta is also re-opening on Monday.

Unsure of whether they will be open this weekend are Burger King and Pizza Hut.

Other businesses plan to reopen

Junk Rescued will do a “slow” reopen Saturday, May 2. Shoppers can sign up for a time slot to visit the store on Facebook. Customers are asked to wear masks.

Sugar Bowl Gift Shop will resume normal hours Friday, but curbside pickup will continue to be available.

Century Bar & Grill in Alta will open the bowling alley, bar and restaurant for dine-in and carry-out Friday, but there will be no league bowling until the week of May 18.