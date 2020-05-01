Kudos to Tyson

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

There was a letter to the editor in the Aprl 24 issue of the Times that says a lot. It was from the managers of the two Tyson plants in town telling of all the precautions they have taken to protect their employees from COVID-19. Obviously that has paid off as they have had no cases from their two plants. That is outstanding compared to other plant locations. And just think what a benefit their actions have meant for our whole community in our having so few cases.

Thank You Tyson!

HOWARD HATLELID

Storm Lake