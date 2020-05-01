Kudos to Tyson
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
There was a letter to the editor in the Aprl 24 issue of the Times that says a lot. It was from the managers of the two Tyson plants in town telling of all the precautions they have taken to protect their employees from COVID-19. Obviously that has paid off as they have had no cases from their two plants. That is outstanding compared to other plant locations. And just think what a benefit their actions have meant for our whole community in our having so few cases.
Thank You Tyson!
HOWARD HATLELID
Storm Lake
World News
- Poor stay poor, rich get richer? Virus aid weighs on EU market competition
- Special Report: How a corporate PR machine is trying to kill a Wall Street tax
- Trump signs order to protect the U.S. electricity system: Energy Department
- New York to keep schools closed for remainder of academic year
- Wall Street selloff resumes after Trump's China tariff threat