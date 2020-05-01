Governor Reynolds, Secretary Naig, IPPA launch ‘Pass the Pork’ program to help feed Iowans

Partnership with Iowa Food Banks, meat processors delivers pork to Iowans in need

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg and Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced a new “Pass the Pork” program Monday, April 27 to connect Iowa pig farmers with food insecure Iowans. The program is an initiative of Gov. Reynolds’ Feeding Iowans Task Force led by Lt. Gov. Gregg.