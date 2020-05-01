Fitness & Health Center to open with restrictions

Buena Vista Regional Medical Center’s Fitness & Health Center will be opening Friday, May 1, at 5 a.m. with restrictions.

Every member will be asked screening questions and have temperature taken. No children under the age of 18 and customers may be asked to show ID to prove age.

The gym capacity will be limited. Customers must stay six feet apart from others at all times. Instructions following spacing limitations and cleaning of equipment will be provided at the registration area. Members are encouraged to wear masks if possible.

Group classes will be limited to eight participants per class and must maintain six feet separation at all times. Members can reserve their spot in class 48 hours in advance using the Mindbody app on their smartphone.

Hours of operation:

Monday-Friday: 5 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday: Noon – 4 p.m.

Deep cleaning by staff will be done throughout and at the end of the day.

All rules are subject to change at any time. Staff will monitor and evaluate rules as members start using the Fitness & Health Center.

“Our most important priority is to protect your health,” says Fitness & Health Center Manager Evan Franzmeier. “We’re excited to see our members again and we will be evaluating and updating our new rules as people start using our facility again.”