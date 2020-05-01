Final delivery

Congratulations to mail carrier Dale Fibelstad upon his retirement from the post office after 30 years, one of them being accumulated sick leave he never took. The Mason City native started at the Storm Lake P.O. part-time, then spent eight years in Derby, Kan. He finished out his career back in Storm Lake. Here he delivers the mail at St. John Lutheran Church on his last day, Wednesday, April 29. In retirement he is looking forward to lots of motorcycle trips and fishing with grandkids.

