Donate Kid’s Books to Essential Workers

Buena Vista Regional Medical Center and King’s Pointe Resort are sponsoring a book drive for the children of essential workers. People are encouraged to start their spring cleaning and donate new or gently loved books for kids age elementary through high school. Donations can be dropped off at King’s Pointe Resort in a special collection box.

