Here’s a good one. Sue Offenburger, big sister of former Storm Laker and subscriber Chuck Offenburger, won the “Crazy Hair Don’t Care” contest at Elk Ridge Village Senior Living facility in Omaha, Neb. The hairdresser who normally keeps the Elk Ridge Village residents looking fine is not working there now because of COVID-19 precautions, so the folks there decided to have some fun with it. She told Chuck, “Sometimes I ask myself why I keep doing crazy things like this, and I say, ‘Well, because I can!

