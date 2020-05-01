Conservation Board extends campground closures

The Buena Vista County Conservation Board will extend the closures of campgrounds and other facilities owned or managed by BVCCB through May 14 due to COVID-19.

BVCCB-managed parks and properties will be open to the public for activities such as hiking and fishing. Visitors are reminded to practice social distancing recommendations set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and not to gather in large groups.

The following is a list of what is closed and open:

Parks and trails: open for hiking, fishing, hunting, nature watching.

Open picnic shelters: open (use at your own risk, no large groups).

Office: closed to public, appointment only or via phone/ email.

Vault and restrooms: closed.

Playground equipment: closed.

Camping: closed.

Cabin and lodge: closed.

Enclosed shelters: closed.

All public educational programs and events have also been postponed until May14. Naturalist Katie will continue to conduct “Facebook live” educational programming on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m.

Remember to stay home if you feel sick, wash your hands regularly, avoid touching your face, and bring supplies from home including disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer and other hygiene products.

For more information, call 295-7985 or email office@bv countyparks.com.