Witter Gallery sponsoring new community upcycle bicycle project

Published Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Witter Gallery is sponsoring a new collaborative art project to help brighten up the Storm Lake community. The gallery will be giving out old bikes for community members to decorate and display in their yards. The bikes can be painted and made into planters, sculptures, outdoor light fixtures, welcome signs and more.
