UDMO extends thanks for support

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Thank you!

Two little words that don’t come close to expressing our deep gratitude for the outpouring of support from everyone across Buena Vista County!

The generosity of Buena Vista County businesses and residents has always been tremendous. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, the care and compassion has continued and is inspiring. We are receiving food, materials and financial support from year-round and seasonal residents, large and small businesses, grocers, bakeries, convenience stores, meat lockers, churches, civic groups, anonymous donors and more. Everyone is coming together to assure those needing assistance get the assistance they need! We wish we could personally thank each and every one of you face to face for all you are giving to our families, friends and neighbors impacted by COVID-19.

To the countless individuals who have left donations of all sorts in the cart at our door and departed with a knock and a wave, thank you! To those who have sent financial donations in the mail to help purchase that which is most needed, thank you! To those who organized food drives or purchased breakfast, lunch and dinner meals at our grocers to be delivered, thank you! To the volunteers and delivery drivers bringing donations, thank you! To the business owners with equipment to do the heavy lifting for us, thank you! Please know, the individuals and families you are helping each week thank you as well!

To our tremendous volunteers who make our office flow, we miss you! We look forward to the days ahead when you will once again be able to come and give of your time and talents to sort, organize, label and distribute the pantry donations. To our families we serve, we miss visiting with you on pantry days or during appointments helping you access resources. To you, the businesses and community members who support the mission of UDMO, we look forward to ongoing collaboration with you to meet the needs in Buena Vista County.

During these times, the Buena Vista County UDMO Outreach Specialist Maggie Reyes and FaDSS Specialist Kim Hickman continue to work in the office and practice social distancing. A few things we want to make sure all community members know:

• We are here to assist you and offer all UDMO services to income eligible individuals and families.

• Our office location is 620 Michigan St. in Storm Lake, IA 50588

• Our normal business hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Please call 712-732-1757 to arrange a virtual or phone appointment.

• Food pantries are available in Buena Vista County Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., with curbside pickup of preselected canned and boxed goods, produce, meat and bread.

• In the event of an emergency or special circumstance, we can schedule an appointment with you for a food pantry pickup on a different day. Please call us and we will address your individual situation.

We thank everyone in Buena Vista County for your generosity. We will get through this together!

Upper Des Moines Opportunity, Inc., one of our nations 1,000 plus Community Action Agencies, has served the residents of Buena Vista County and the surrounding area since 1965. Many recognize UDMO as the food pantry, but for those we serve, we offer so much more. The promise of community action is to change people’s lives, embody the spirit of hope, improve communities, and make America a better place to live. We care about the entire community and are dedicated to helping people help themselves and others.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic a tremendous focus has been on our food pantry services. However, in addition to offering food assistance, UDMO also assists local residents to access numerous resources, including the annual Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Weatherization, Emergency Assistance, Back-to-School, Adopt a Family, Coats for Kids, Birthday Room, and many more special projects. Please call our office to learn about other services available to support you and your family during this unprecedented time.

MAGGIE REYES

Outreach Specialist and Interpreter for Upper Des Moines Opportunity