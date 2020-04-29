Trails have been important during the COVID pandemic

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I am a frequent trail user for bicycling. I enjoy using trails here in Iowa, very much! During this time of COVID-19, I and a lot of others have been using the Sauk Rail Trail here in the Carroll. Good way to get exercise, during this time!

There is a single trail near where I live. If we could connect the Sauk Rail Trail to the Raccoon Trail, that would promote a lot more bike-tourism! I and many others would be able to plan vacations from here in western Iowa, to Des Moines, and vice-versa.

For that matter, I see economic advantages of connecting many trails in Iowa, so we’re able to ride across Iowa on these trails. And by connecting them, we would have more places to go within Iowa! I would stay at B&B’s, eat at the local cafes, etc.

Trail maintenance and signage are always helpful. I’m a free-market capitalist, who doesn’t believe in spending money frivolously. With that said, studies have shown again and again that trails benefit local economies, many times over. And, they help build healthier communities.

Trails are an amenity that businesses look at when considering moving to an area.

VON KETELSEN

Carroll