Recycle center asks patience, offers limited hours for yard waste

Buena Vista County Solid Waste & Recycle Center is opening for yard waste only for limited hours April 29-May 16. Meanwhile the facility remains closed to the public for garbage and recycling.

All grass and leaves need to emptied from the bags, take the bag with you when you leave, and tree limbs should be no larger than six inches in diameter and four feet in length, says CEO Lori Dicks.

Temporary hours will be Monday and Wednesday 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This will be for the next two weeks, April 29 - May 16. “We will re-evaluate at that time. When we do open the yard waste area this week we ask that everyone have some patience and be courteous to the attendants that are inspecting loads as we anticipate that it will be very busy out there.”

It is also recommended that social distancing be practiced. Everyone will be required to take their empty bags or containers home with them to reuse or dispose of in their regular garbage moving forward.

There is to be no garbage or construction waste, including wood. If people do not following the rules access will have to be further limited.

Statement from Lori Dicks:

“We are currently closed to the public for garbage and recycling in order to protect our limited staff and the public. We operate with a very small staff of nine people. We are considered ‘Critical Infrastructure’ because we manage Solid Waste and Recycling (not yard waste) and it is critical that we remain open to garbage collection companies and businesses so we can keep waste moving and prevent a public health crisis with garbage piling up all over the county.

“If one of our staff would become ill with COVID-19 it is highly likely that we all would become sick and would entirely shut down. We do have measures in place to keep staff distanced at least six feet during working hours. What happens to the 900-1000 tons of garbage that is collected within the county over that two-week period, hoping that it is only a two-week period of shut down? That is what we are trying to prevent.

“There is no relief staff, no temporary stand in staff to come in and work for us. We are not a city with multiple staff that can cross train staff to fill in for different areas of the operation. It takes every one of the nine people to run the transfer station and recycling line daily. This closure will remain in effect for the unforeseeable future so sign up for garbage service at your house until we can reopen.

“Yard waste is non-essential in a pandemic. It can wait for a better time even though it is inconvenient to store it on your property. If you need to get rid of it you can pay to have it picked up by one of the garbage service providers or lawn care services operating in the area. (Or come to the center during the above limited hours.) All of them have done a tremendous job stepping up and helping people during this time. They too have limited staff that need to stay healthy to keep these critical services operating.

“We do have some screened compost ready. If you want to pick some up we will have some available for self loading in the yard waste area. If you need a larger load call ahead during regular hours. Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.”