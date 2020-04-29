Preparing for SL’s 150th anniversary

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

After reading some of the letters to the editor; I realize we all have good and happy, as well as other memories, of Storm Lake. If we each submitted our memories decade by decade as far back as your earliest ones and forward to today, it could then be tabulated and arranged decade by decade into a new and longer and more complete book of remembrances adding to our forefathers memories which was used as a pageant for the 100th anniversary of Storm Lake in 1973. Beginning where Marjorie Holmes “you and I and Yesterday” left off. It would also be an adjunct to “Storm Lake” by Mr. Cullen. We will celebrate our 150th year as a community in 2023. That’s less than three years away. We all have a role to play in that celebration including those of you who have moved away but are still Storm Lakers at heart. It would be our collective gift to our progeny in time for 150 years of our hometown.

And another point besides all the well deserved love and adoration for all the first responders, all of you. Could we also thank the second line of defense: nurses aides, CNA’s, lab folks, housekeeping, cooks and kitchen help, launderers, janitors, plus all the clerks working for our beautiful city. All the volunteers are unsung heroes too.

P.S. Wasn’t it nice to have the air so clean we could once again smell the snow that fell last week. Some folks probably don’t even know you could smell the clean fragrance of snow. The air used to be so fresh in the summer; a soft breeze smelled of blue flax fields or red clover fields. It was so sweet it would almost take your breath away.

ANNABELLE CHINDLUND

Storm Lake