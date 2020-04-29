Mayor wants to fete good deeds

Mayor Mike Porsch has announced a program to recognize people who are performing good deeds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Storm Lake Proud Neighbor program is designed to recognize individuals in the community that have stepped up to exhibit kindness in helping where needed.

The gesture may be kindness to a neighbor, a donation to a group, giving of one’s time as needed or in a multitude of other ways.

The idea was first announced by Porsch at the last city council meeting.

Suggestions for recognition may be emailed to city hall@stormlake.org. Images are also welcome. All submissions will be posted on the City of Storm Lake Facebook page.