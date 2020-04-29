Graham for Senate

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

These past months have been trying times, profoundly altering our lives. Many of us are now about to vote by mail, without benefit of meeting the five Democratic primary candidates who want to challenge Joni Ernst.

I’d like to help by introducing Kimberly Graham, whom I enthusiastically endorse for U.S. Senate. She is the most knowledgeable and informed about the wide array of issues affecting Iowans. She does not dodge or hedge answering questions.

Her campaign is funded only by donors like you and me, not corporate PACs or lobbyists. She started working at 14 and kept working through law school, so she understands student debt! Kimberly is an advocate and attorney for abused or neglected kids. Her strong mediation skills will certainly be needed in Congress.

Kimberly Graham is the strongest candidate, and will be our advocate fighting the greed of Big-Pharma, the corporate healthcare industry, working to slow climate change, to improve our immigration policy, and to help farmers recover from the harm caused by tariffs and factory farming. She supports strong unions, strong public education, child care, parental leave, a living wage and campaign finance reform.

Visit Kimberly’s virtual Town Halls and Zoom meetings at kimberlyforiowa.com.

SUSIE PETRA

Ames