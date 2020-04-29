Governor clears some business reopenings

Restaurants, gyms, churches may resume Friday

BY TOM CULLEN AND DOLORES CULLEN

EnerGym owner Ben Rumbo says running Storm Lake’s independent fitness center is a heavier lift than a 375-pound bench press, both of which he’s done.

Few in the Storm Lake area were hit as hard the last 50 days as Rumbo, whose boxing classes and personal training sessions nosedived after Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all traffic-based business to close their doors.

On Friday, he gets to reopen as Reynolds eased business restrictions in a Monday order.

For six weeks, Rumbo couldn’t pump iron or pummel punching bags with his burgeoning clientele. His gym on Erie Street and kickboxing facility on Richland Street are now collecting dust.

He’s only been open for two years.

“It’s tougher than it’s ever been,” Rumbo said on Monday in front of his Erie Street gym. His toddler son, also named Benjamin, sat in the back of his pickup truck.

Rumbo was mulling an expansion. That was put on ice.

He was ineligible for most Small Business Administration loans or grants because he doesn’t have full-time employees.

His application for CARES Act funding was shelved. Businesses with corporate offices beat him to the punch, the $350 billion in funding exhausted.

The federal government’s response to businesses affected by the onset COVID-19 was to squeeze the little guy harder, Rumbo said.

“One day, they tell you to close to slow the spread of this virus, and they promise you money to make it through,” Rumbo said. “(Big business) got the money. I didn’t.”

There’s light at the end of the tunnel.

On Monday, Gov. Kim Reynolds lifted restrictions on restaurants, fitness centers and churches in 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties where the virus hasn’t spread yet. The only county in Northwest Iowa in which Reynolds’ restrictions will remain in effect is Woodbury, which is considered the hottest spot for new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. BV and its surrounding counties have registered less than 20 positive tests combined.

“We must learn to live with COVID virus activity without letting it govern our lives,” Reynolds said during her press conference on Monday.

Rumbo says he’ll comply with the restrictions the state still has in place, like limiting traffic at his gyms below 50% of fire code capacity and sanitizing his equipment regularly. He said the county’s regulations of fitness centers are sufficient guidance moving forward, unless he hears otherwise.

“I’m opening May 1,” Rumbo said. “Thank God they’re letting me.”

Mayor Mike Porsch said much of the social distancing measures the city’s enacted will remain in effect. Playground equipment’s off-limits; gatherings of more than 10 are prohibited and all government offices will remain closed to the public. When asked whether Reynolds’ order came too soon, Porsch, a pharmacist, replied it was “a difficult judgment call.” He declined to endorse it, but he said the economic damage to the community is evident.

Restaurants have suffered crippling blows, and services like Rumbo’s have been hit even harder. Hair salons and bars remain closed until May 15, according to the governor’s office.

“I don’t know whether it’s too soon, but nonetheless, we still have a litany of social distancing measures that are in place,” Porsch said. “… At some point, society has to reemerge. I recognize that.”

Storm Lake’s restaurant community, which has been plagued with closures, can also reemerge.

Sifoun Soumetho, owner-operator of Lakeshore Pho on Erie Street, told The Times he’s opening his doors again on April 29. Soumetho, like much of Storm Lake’s restaurateurs, moved to carry-out business immediately after Reynolds’ order March 17 and subsequently closed.

Pursuant to guidance from the Iowa Restaurant Association, restaurants can have up to six-person serve tables, which must be at least six feet apart.

When asked about Reynolds’ order, Soumetho replied with a “thumbs-up” emoji.

MIKE RUST of Rust’s Western Shed said he will open Friday with a close eye on how many people are in the store. He said he’ll ask people to wait outside if more than a few shoppers appear at once.

Terry Zimmerman of Zimmy’s Bar & Grille and Lakeshore Café has decided to open Monday, May 4, to avoid a potential rush of diners right away. “ The last thing I need is a bunch of customers packing in on the weekend,” he said.

Zimmerman is glad he took the wall down between his adjacent restaurants. That allows Lakeshore Café, which is open during the day, to expand into Zimmy’s, which is open in the evening, and vice versa.

The maximum capacity will now be 113 people, half of the 226, the restaurant’s normal maximum.

“I want to make sure I’m easily six feet apart,” he said. He has plans to wipe down menus between customers instead of once at the end of the night.

There will be no salad bar and no Sunday buffet.

As of Tuesday morning, Cindy Bosley of Boz Wellz has not decided whether to open yet. “There’s just too much red tape,” she told us.

“It’s exciting news,” said Travis Hoeppner of Brown’s Shoe Fit of the permission to re-open. “We’re ready to get back to somewhat of a normal lifestyle.” He envisions 3-5 people being allowed in the store at one time. Brown’s has had some sales over the past month, which they have delivered curbside.

Villager plans to open Friday. “We’re doing all the steps like the governor said and taking out tables and putting people in the right spots,” said owner Tim Randall. The restaurant has been doing a brisk carryout and drive-up business.

Randall is deciding how his staff will divide up responsibilities: “People doing sanitizing and people carrying out food,” he told us.

NO AREA CHURCHES we talked to plan to definitely open this weekend.

St. John Lutheran in Storm Lake is looking into having services this weekend and the topic was being discussed at a meeting Tuesday, April 28.

Summit Evangelical Free Church in Alta is not ready to open yet, said Pastor Doug Corlew. “We’re still considering ways to gather while meeting guidelines. Hopeful we’ll be able to gather by the end of May but we don’t have a date in mind.”

For now Lakeside Presbyterian Church is going to continue with online services and no date is set for reopening.

Roman Catholic Bishop Walker Nickless of the Diocese of Sioux City is not yet lifting the suspension of public Masses he made March 16. The bishop is aware of the governor’s proclamation and is “carefully considering how to proceed,” taking into consideration to well-being of the priests and the faithful of the diocese. When changes are made, the bishop’s office will announce them as soon as possible.