Gary G. Williams, 69, of Mason City, formerly of Newell, died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at his home.

Gary Williams was born on Oct. 30, 1950 in Lake City, to Don and Mabel (Leathers) Williams. Gary attended school in Newell where he graduated in 1969. After graduation he attended Western Iowa Tech in Sioux City where he studied radio and TV repair and computer technology. Upon graduation from Western Iowa Tech, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he proudly served his country. After the Marine Corps, Gary went to work for Iowa Office Supply in Sioux City and then in Mason City, and up until his retirement he had been working for Curries in Mason City.

Gary loved spending his time with his family, especially his daughters and grandchildren and he loved to play golf. Not much would keep him from spending time out on the course. Gary will be remembered as a great father, grandfather, brother and friend.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters: Melissa Nelson of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; Nichole Williams of Mason City; grandchildren: Haley, Blake, and Cole; sister Diane Evans of Newell; and many extended family and friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents Don and Mabel Williams; brother Jerry Williams; and infant grandson Ricky Query.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.