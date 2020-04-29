Dottie Anderson passed away peacefully the morning of April 17, 2020 at Lyngblomsten Care Center in St. Paul, Minn. after a long battle with cancer.

Dottie was born Nov. 17, 1935, in Mt. Sterling, to Howard B. and Cleda (Robertson) Jack. She grew up in Cantril, where she lived with her aunt and uncle, Georgia and Chuck Owen. She graduated from high school in 1953. On Sept. 14, 1957 she married Jerry W. Anderson. She and Jerry raised their three children in Aurelia. They later moved to Owatonna, Minn.

Dottie graduated from Buena Vista College in Storm Lake in 1982 with a degree in English and psychology, and from Mankato State University in 1990 with a master’s degree in counseling. Early in her counseling career she worked with women in recovery and their families. In the last years of her career, Dottie was employed as a Social Worker for Steele County Human Services where she worked with elderly clients.

She is survived by two children: Gretta Anderson (Paul Bay) of Arlington, Mass.; Charles Anderson (Ann) of Eagan, Minn.; three grandchildren: Jerry Anderson, Micala Anderson and Raychel LaFontaine; sister Karol Johnson of St. Louis, Mo.; and brother Fred Jack of Bastrop, Texas; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Dottie was preceded in death by her husband in 2002; granddaughter Brooke Anderson in 2008; and her son John Anderson (Sandra) in 2009.

Dottie loved the St Louis Cardinals, Willie Nelson, winning at cribbage and a good book. She was a voracious reader. Books about history, religion, politics as well as biographies and poetry expanded her world. Dottie was interested in people from all walks of life. She was a good listener and an encouraging presence in the lives of her family and friends. Memories of her kindness, sense of humor and her lovely voice raised in song and filled with laugher will long remain with us.

An online memorial site, https://www.forevermissed.com/dottie-anderson, has been created to give family and friends and opportunity to honor and celebrate Dottie’s life.

Interment will be at Maple Grove Cemetery in Cantril. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.