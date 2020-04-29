Calhoun County sheriff resigns

Published Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Scott Anderson, the Calhoun County sheriff who was arrested April 11 for allegedly assaulting his wife and two police officers, resigned on Monday.
The Calhoun County Board of Supervisors met with Calhoun County Attorney Tina Meth Farrington to accept Anderson’s resignation, which occurred just before a court hearing was scheduled to evaluate a petition for his removal from office.
