Watch that curve

At this time, there are no plans to replace the wooden guardrails along Chautauqua Park Drive that were recently removed, says City Manager Keri Navratil. “Many comments had been received regarding the unsightly appearance of those wooden rails as well as their deteriorating condition.” For the foreseeable future, the entire Chautauqua Park Drive will have no rails and have the same appearance as eastern portion.

