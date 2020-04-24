Tyson Foods working to protect SL team members, community

BY RICK RETZLAFF AND WALTER DEBOCK

Tyson Foods is part of the fabric of our small, tight knit community here in Storm Lake, and has been for many years. Our neighbors work here, our family members, our friends. In many respects, we are one big family as Tyson is one of the largest employers in the area.

Today, our family is fighting a common enemy in COVID-19. The commitment from the 2,300 hard-working people at our pork facility and the 750 at our turkey facility is nothing short of remarkable. These are team members showing up to provide food for our community and the country. As the managers of these complexes, we are honored to be part of these teams and the work we’re doing. These people are the heroes that continue to feed America.

COVID-19 has disrupted our communities and forced changes on all of us — important changes designed to help keep us safe.

We’re working hard to protect our team members during this ever-changing situation, while ensuring we continue fulfilling our critical role of helping feed people across the country and keeping thousands employed. We check worker temperatures and require they wear protective face coverings. We’ve implemented social distancing measures, such as installing workstation dividers and barriers in our breakrooms. We sanitize our facilities daily and have increased sanitizing for frequently touched surfaces such as doors and tables while encouraging frequent and increased hand washing. In March, we relaxed our attendance policy to encourage people to stay home when they’re sick and we continue to remind them to follow CDC guidelines at home as well as at work.

Our team members have mandatory health care coverage and we’ve made changes by waiving a five-consecutive-day waiting period for short term disability benefits so employees can receive pay while they’re sick with the flu or COVID-19. In addition, we’re waiving the co-pay, co-insurance and deductible for doctor visits for COVID-19 testing as well as eliminating pre-approval or preauthorization steps. We’ve waived co-pays for the use of telemedicine and are relaxing refill limits for 30-day prescriptions of maintenance medication.

No one should be fearful to go to work. Because our plants are already focused on the importance of food safety, we have always kept the environments within them clean through strict sanitary processes. During this time, we are increasing the frequency of and enhancing those processes even more. When coupled with all the other things we are doing in our plants, I truly believe they’re one of the safest places a person can be. I want everyone in this community to know we are committed to maintaining a safe working environment in our Storm Lake facilities.

We are proud of our Tyson team members and of our Storm Lake community for supporting us and the work we’re doing during these difficult times. We will get through this together.

RICK RETZLAFF

Storm Lake Pork Complex Manager, Tyson Foods

WALTER DEBOCK

Storm Lake Turkey Complex Manager, Tyson Foods