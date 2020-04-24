Reign of fear

EDITORIAL

BY ART CULLEN

President Trump never gave up campaigning against immigrants. He won the first time on it and he intends to use fear and confusion any way he can to hang on through November. Of course, Monday night at 10 p.m. he tweeted that he will end all immigration into the United States out of concern that foreigners would compete with citizens for jobs once the economy restarts.

Tuesday’s light of morning had the titans of agri-industry and tourism explaining to Trump that they need those guest workers to pick the lettuce, milk the cows and, yes, work in hotels and restaurants the likes of which Trump owns. So he backed off the guest worker ban and merely froze applications for permanent residency. This will affect hundreds of people in Storm Lake trying to reunite with families, studying in our colleges or hoping to assume permanent jobs vital to an uninterrupted food industry.

The ban is stupid and mean and purely political. The US has a higher virus rate than Mexico. Delaying permanent residency applications will do nothing to tamp down the virus. The reason that Latinos have a far higher rate of infection than Anglos in the US is because they work in tight quarters in food processing plants and nursing homes that did not receive federal or state guidance to protect their workforce early on.

Now, meatpacking plants across the country, including the bidding hotspot of Iowa, are inflamed with infections and shutting down while the President is demonizing immigrants.

Imagine the fear. That’s the point.

In South Dakota, the immigrants were blamed for packing into housing too closely and spreading disease, implying it was their fault.

In Iowa, testing is not done en masse for the food industry. Tyson is testing employees at its Waterloo pork facility, which shut down this week. The governor’s office has not provided sufficient testing resources to test food workers and their families in Storm Lake — and there are thousands working for Tyson, at Rembrandt Foods, and in livestock facilities. The state directed that testing in Storm Lake be directed first to health care and nursing home employees and patients/residents, which is understandable. Workers on the production lines will have to wait, which is what we do not understand in the greatest nation on Earth.

The President said that his immigration order will last 60 days. Then he will re-evaluate (no doubt, depending on the political atmospherics). People’s lives that had been in suspension for years can remain so just a little while longer.

The food industry is begging for help as its ranks are depleted by the virus. The government has decreed that the hogs must be slaughtered, and they must be. We must eat. We cannot afford to shut down the nation’s meatpacking plants. Tyson is doing what it can at this point to attempt to keep workers safe.

We need these plants to run, and we need immigrants to run them. That is a fact that is hard for many to accept. In June, July or August we can scarcely imagine that laid-off American citizens will line up at the Worthington packinghouse gate hoping to get inside with thousands of other workers in the certain absence of a vaccine. The ones who were protesting on the Minnesota capitol steps for the freedom to congregate may be unavailable to apply.

The whole idea is to create a limbo from which the poor worker can never be free. You pit the white guy with the rifle against the fearful Latina trying to feed her family, so the tax breaks can keep coming and the hoghouses stay full.

Our friends and neighbors in Storm Lake are willing to make the sacrifice for their families and our nation to keep the hogs and turkeys moving, and our bellies full. They deserve all our care and respect. They deserve whole families free from fear. After all, immigrants are just for working hard and doing what the President and Gov. Reynolds have ordered. Continuing to ignore their health needs jeopardizes everyone. Telling them over and over again that they are not wanted, or that they do not matter, corrodes our community and our values as a nation. Trump will only intensify his attacks on these humble people who bless us with their presence and courage. It can’t be allowed to succeed again, at least, not if this nation intends to eat.