Mike Franken for Senate

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Iowa’s June 2nd Primary will be a critical juncture for Iowa and our nation. From that vote, a Democrat nominee will oppose Senator Joni Ernst this November. That US Senator, upon election, will be Iowa’s party leader for years ahead. Much is at stake. Mike Franken, son of Iowa and retired Navy Vice Admiral, is undoubtedly the standout candidate for leading into our future.

As America approaches the uncertainty of what a post pandemic future will be; families, farmers and businesses large and small, teachers and professions across our landscape wonder just what will comprise these new beginnings…what will the marketplace be? These and multiple issues will challenge state and federal government with new and unprecedented legislative and budgetary challenges, and the need for all agencies of government to perform as never before in recent history.

As Mike’s oldest brother, I’d like to tell you more about him. He has spent his life learning and working, excelling in all things. His formal education, national and international perspective and experience, plus a hard-wired penchant for making life better for everyone is his hallmark. Raised in a machine shop surrounded by cornfields in Sioux County, he has worked in every facet of Iowan life. He knows soil, climate, market, best practices, new promising technologies and opportunities yet unearthed in our homeland. He is a gentleman warrior, who led many ships and commands across the spectrum of U.S. and International operations around the globe. His knowledge and extensive Washington, DC experience will serve Iowa from day one — expect him to be the leader in the U.S. Senate.

Mike embodies the ideal leader completely dedicated to what is best for all Iowans, our nation, and our future.

DANIEL FRANKEN

Captain, USN (ret)

Virginia Beach, Va.