Latrine for the beach

A year-round restroom facility was put in place at Bel Air Beach Tuesday. The pre-manufactured concrete structure features a unisex, handicap accessible bathroom, with a pit-style toilet. It was installed and paid for by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, with arrangements for the City of Lakeside to perform cleaning and maintenance. It won’t be open until COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

