Pandemic or not, you can still social distance and improve your home or business. That’s what some local business owners are doing. Cindy Bosley and Curt Ellison are painting all the walls of Lake Avenue Lounge, that is, the entire third floor of the old Masonic Building. They’ve chosen two shades of grey. When they have time away from cooking and arranging for meal pickups at BozWellz, they’re upstairs at work, which included scraping off some stubborn wallpaper.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.