Trying to fix what nature hath wrought

The last couple of winters have pushed up big piles of earth along the Storm Lake shoreline between Scout Park and Methodist Manor. On Friday a crew from Reding Gravel & Excavating scooped up this excess dirt and hauled it away. Concrete chunks embedded in the shore will be removed and replaced by natural rock. Grass and trees will be planted along this stretch. Times photo by Dolores Cullen

