Paula Radke of Alta Implement and Pizza Ranch of Storm Lake donated several boxes of individually boxed pizza slices for BVRMC ER, Ambulance and Medical Surgical staff. The BVRMC staff say thanks for thinking of them during the COVID-19 pandemic. From left: Laura Degner, Lorinda Peterson and Robert Shontz.

