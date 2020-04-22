Storm Lake Hy-Noon Kiwanis Food Pantry distribution today

Storm Lake Hy-Noon Kiwanis Mobile Food Pantry distribution takes place from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22. Considering that last month’s event ran out of food after serving 250 families, the Kiwanis plan to feed 300 households this time and that means there will be traffic challenges.

This map shows how traffic will be directed from the parking lot at ISU Extension/Prairie Lakes AEA for curbside pickup at the old Sears building on Seneca Street.

Traffic will line up on East Sixth Street all the way to the ISU Extension Office parking lot. The cars will “snake” around the ISU parking lot following the orange cones.

The vehicles will be released from the parking lot as space is available on East Sixth Street.

The Food Bank of Iowa will provide pre-boxed food for the first time, to help reduce exposure to the local volunteer workers.