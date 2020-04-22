Stanley Smith

Due to the regulations set by the Governor’s Public Health Disaster Declaration, no public visitation or service will be held at this time. A memorial mass will be held on July 25, 2020.

Stanley Russell Smith was born on Nov. 23, 1946 to Melvin and Almeda (Jones) Smith in Webb. He graduated from South Clay Schools in 1965. Following graduation Stan enlisted in the United States Army in 1966. Stan was a heavy equipment operator and served in Thailand and Germany during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in May 1969 as a United States Army Sargent. Stan returned home to Webb and married his wife of 50 years, Catherine (Hoben) Smith on July 26, 1969. To this union two children were born, Stephanie and Daniel.

Stan started his employment at the John Deere Implement for a year, then a UPS driver for 36 years, while also helping his brother farm their parents’ farm. After retirement in 2005, Stan worked at the pallet factory and then began working for Sikora/Long Auctions. No matter if Stan was at the family farm, delivering a package, or at an auction, he had a wit about him that left an impression and kept people laughing.

Stan was active in his community through being on the Ruthven Volunteer Fire Department for 22 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post #33 and enjoyed helping with the pancake breakfasts. Stan was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and helped with the mowing and maintenance. He volunteered for the Bully Bullhead parade, and coached a variety of kids in summer baseball and softball many years ago.

Stan was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and “baby” brother that was a funny, easy going guy with a big heart and a bigger sense of humor, that was very special to many people. He loved giving big hugs after teasing his grandchildren, family and many friends, but also loved to lend a helping hand to everyone. Stan enjoyed playing softball and did for 10+ years and had the opportunity to play against the Kings Court with the Spencer Fast Pitch softball team. Besides playing softball and spending time with his family and friends, Stan enjoyed watching sports on TV, where he would try and coach from his chair, at the counter.

Stan died on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Spencer Hospital at the age of 73, due to a long illness.

He was preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Almeda; his grandparents; his sister Lois Bond; brothers: Charles, Clyde, Al and Art Smith; sisters-in-law: Norella Smith, Linda Smith, Barb Smith, Betty Krebs, Ina Marie Seibel, Mary Lou Rossiter and Alice Black; brothers-in-law: Frank Essick, Swede Erickson, Wayne Klatt, Julius Krebs, Dean Seibel and Bill Black; nieces: Sheila Ray, Cathy Jo, Donnetta and Ember; nephews: A.C., Steve, Greg, Larry, Loren and Duane.

Stan is survived by his wife Kit of Ruthven; children: Steph (James) Eskildsen of Northwood; Dan (Sara) Smith of Lago Vista, Texas; five grandchildren: Kailey, Kennedy and Colby Eskildsen; and Braden and Gavin Smith; two sisters: Ardis (Swede) Erickson and Delores (Wayne) Klatt of Spencer; sisters-in-law: Janet (Alan) Smith of Webb; Dee (Clyde) Smith of Kansas City, Mo.; Suzie (Art) Smith of Greenwood, Ark.; brothers-in-law: Dick (Lois) Bond of Hastings, Minn.; and Lon (Mary Lou) Rossiter of Spencer; many, many, nieces and nephews; plus other relatives and friends.

Arrangements by Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg.