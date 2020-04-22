One-sided rants about Trump

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I’m reading very negative articles in our local paper about POTUS that aren’t true. Please do very serious research before posting one sided negative rants about POTUS. It’s called TDS/Trump Derangement Syndrome for posting very negative, demeaning and false statements of POTUS. Mainstream media has played a very big part of pushing false information upon us and have been doing this for many years.

POTUS is fighting for us. “We the People.” The evil corruption we have all known for many years and complained about is being fought as we speak in the USA and across the globe. We have not had a POTUS fight for us since Reagan and JFK.

Reasonable civilized Democrats, Republicans and Independent supporters, we are all in this together. We should not be at war with each other but supporting our POTUS and the other world leaders that support POTUS on this fight against evil.

This was not just another four year election of a POTUS. This is our time as “We the People” have a POTUS on our side.

Research, research because our POTUS is fighting for us and fighting evil.

Proud supporter of our POTUS.

TRACEY SIEVERS

Cherokee