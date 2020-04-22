On Monday, April 13, 2020, Mareda Ewalt, loving wife, mother and teacher, passed away at the age of 89.

No services will be held at this time. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of arrangements.

Mareda was born in Iowa City on Dec. 11, 1930 to Louie and Mae Hansen of West Branch. She attended University High School, where she met her future husband, Merritt, and went on to earn a teaching certificate from the University of Northern Iowa and completing a B.A. degree at Buena Vista University. On June 16, 1951, she and Merritt married. They moved to Storm Lake in 1957 and went on to raise two boys, Steve and Darrell.

While raising her family, Mareda pursued a career as a first-grade teacher. For 37 years she educated young students, primarily within the Storm Lake School District, until her retirement in 1993. Mareda’s love of teaching was a central focus in her life and stories of her adventures with students dominated her memory in later years. Knowing that reading was foundational to a successful and productive life, Mareda worked tirelessly helping her “kids” build lifelong literacy skills. Many of her former students still live in Storm Lake.

A member of St. Mark Lutheran Church for more than 60 years, Mareda was involved in church activities that served the community. She taught Sunday School at St. Mark’s and was a devoted quilter, making dozens of quilts for needy families all over the world. Mareda also served on the Witter Gallery board of directors. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, sports, gardening, birthday club, bridge club and fishing. In fact, she was proud of her “catch of a lifetime,” a 28½ inch walleye landed in Storm Lake!

Mareda was preceded in death by her parents; her two brothers Chesley Hansen and Darrell Hansen; and her son; Darrell.

She is survived by her husband Merritt; her son Steve Ewalt and his wife Wendy of Storm Lake; her daughter-in law Vicky Ewalt of Denver, Colo.; two grandsons, Kyle and Blair Ewalt of Denver, Colo.; and several nieces and nephews.