LETTER TO THE EDITOR

As a born and raised Iowaegian (Nemaha, Crestland Class 1959) but exiled lo these many years to Kansas, I recently subscribed to the Storm Lake Times mainly to add my itsy bitsy support to your financial survival. But when reading the second issue that arrived in the mail April 13 I realized I had received an entirely welcome and unexpected benefit.

Turns out I really do NEED TO KNOW about a robin that returns to Fonda every year, and eager beavers that may test the mettle of the Episcopal Church, and that walleyes are spawning in Lake View, and the birthdays of Tony and Maria, and nearby places to go for beauty and solitude.

Plus of course solid factual reporting about real people and real events, the grim financial forecast for people and agencies alike, common sense and plainly written editorials, and some drivel from state senator Mark Segebart.

Thank you ever so much and please keep on keepin’ on.

RON PLATT

Overland Park, Kan.