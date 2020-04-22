Just hold your breath

EDITOR'S NOTEBOOK

BY ART CULLEN

You’ve been shut in for over a month and feel a headache coming on, or you imagine the back of your throat is a little raw, or that you could die within six days of the incubation and you have run out of anti-depressants because they are made in China. Wipe off the key fob of the car parked in the garage. Check your empty calendar. Model a mask. Wash your hands and turn on the TV hoping to distract you from fate.

“You should be ashamed of yourself,” the man in the orange bouffant says in the Rose Garden.

That’s what we need!

Men, mainly, with guns are crowding the steps of state capitols following orders from a handful of Facebook provocateurs who demand liberation. The bloviator tweets them on. “Liberate Minnesota!” Only the Vikings can do that, and their season is uncertain. The guns must be needed to shoot down any coronavirus, since the Chinese and Muslims are locked out, the Mexicans are locked in, and the cops don’t want to get anywhere near those freaks shedding germs like sheep scabies so long as they’re not shooting.

We will begin testing any day now, our governor says. Most of the new cases are meatpacking workers, who are not tested in Storm Lake, even though this is one of the biggest processing places on the planet.

Switch the channel.

Down in San Antonio the TV showed huge parking lots streaming with traffic to pick up food. At the same time, meatpacking plants full of Latino laborers are cranking out the meat to fill those SUVs that have never had to go on a run to ask for food before.

I looked into filing for Social Security but was booted off the website because I answered a question wrong. I gave up for now. Good thing I am not among the estimated 30 million who will need unemployment benefits. They shut down the Storm Lake office a few years ago. Good luck getting through.

You might as well just walk the dog.

We see familiar figures from a distance and wave from along the lake bank. Below, a few migrating bufflehead ducks on their way to Manitoba, brilliant with their white-sided buffalo heads, mingle among the drab mudhens that can get flattened on Hwy. 110 through Frank Starr Park. Probably spreading the next deadly flu.

The buffleheads dive for insects and plants in the remarkably clear water. They can stay under for 13 seconds. When they come back up the coots might be gone.

If a couple hundred Mexicans showed up at the state capitol they would be deported, not liberated. We will give $19.5 billion to farmers, Ag Secretary Sonny said. Those people in the pack are heroes and patriots, and those stoop workers are too, but neither he nor Mike Pence mentioned that they should all be made citizens now. The farmers are white. The people dying, overwhelmingly, are not. You don’t call that racism around here.

So you look at Facebook for an old friend and instead find a rant from the congressman who thinks he invented white supremacy, or from a football coach who fancies himself a libertarian constitutional scholar. Many people agree. You would rather know his thoughts on the kicking game. Sweet fortune dictates that the congressman is out of money, has a boatload of primary opponents, and JD Scholten has been doing the hard work necessary to finally put Steve King back in a dirt grader.

And an NBC/Wall Street Journal poll showed Joe Biden leading Trump 49-42% in 11 swing states (including Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota). About 60% fear that the economy could open up too soon. If you stay under long enough, most agree, we will come out of this thing for the better.

Perhaps we finally will resume a robust trade in agricultural products with China, and close cooperation with the Chinese and the World Health Organization on controlling human and animal pandemics. We can have a rational immigration discussion that addresses our need for food security and stability. We can provide health care and sick leave for those who don’t have it. That person wouldn’t cart a gun to the capitol if you treated him like something other than a serf.

The TV is off and my throat is clear. The headache will wait for another day. My forehead is cool as a cuke. Happier days are ahead if you can just take a deep dive and hold your breath until it clears.