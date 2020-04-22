Fred Hall, 70, of Storm Lake died on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at his home.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Storm Lake. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

Fred Kenneth Hall, the son of Donald and Leda (Hilborn) Hall, was born on Jan. 20, 1950 in Wellsboro, Penn.

Fred attended grade school, Wellsboro High School, and earned his GED before entering the United States Army.

Fred was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake on Sept. 29, 2019. He was a current member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake.

Fred had a love for cars, friends and family. He was a great storyteller and always joked about solving the world’s problems or telling lies. He was a proud father of all his daughters. Throughout his life, Fred was a truck driver, bar owner of the Hideout in Schaller and owner and operator of his own semi FKH Transport. After retiring from trucking, he found his favorite job working for Graham Tire in Storm Lake.

Those left to cherish his memory include his life partner, Nancy Peters of Storm Lake; children: Joann Hall (Charles) Miller of Campe Verde, Ariz.; Wendy Hall (Travis Braden) Kelmel of Camp Verde, Ariz.; Samantha Hall (Brandon) Kay of Marathon; Wendy Peters Cavazos of Lakeside; sister Leda Bowers of Wellsboro, Penn.; grandchildren: Calvin, Coy and Carson Miller of Campe Verde, Ariz.; Madalyn Kelmel of Camp Verde, Ariz.; Dax Kay of Marathon; Aidan Cavazos of Lakeside; extended family and friends.

Fred was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents Don and Leda Hall; brother-in-law Ron Bowers; and son-in-law Jorge Cavazos.