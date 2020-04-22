Cynthia Stambach

Cynthia Lynn Stambach, 66, of Storm Lake died on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Storm Lake Cemetery. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

Cynthia Lynn Griffel was born May 24, 1953 in Storm Lake, the daughter of Durlyn and Arlene (Schubert) Griffel.

Cynthia attended school in Albert City, where she graduated from Albert City-Truesdale in 1971. Following high school graduation, she attended Spencer School of Business.

On Dec. 9, 1972, Cynthia was united in marriage to Kenneth Terrance Stambach at United Methodist Church in Alta. Together, they were blessed with one son, Christopher.

Cynthia was a member of United Methodist Church in Storm Lake.

In her spare time, she loved playing cards with her grandchildren and doing jigsaw puzzles. Family was especially important to Cynthia and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Kenneth “Terry” Stambach of Storm Lake; son Christopher (Elizabeth) Stambach of Altoona; grandchildren: Marissa, Alex, Zachary and Hannah Stambach all of Altoona; extended family and many friends.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents, Durlyn and Arlene Griffel.