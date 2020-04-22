Climate remains the issue

EDITORIAL

BY ART CULLEN

As if the coronavirus weren’t enough, once it clears we return to a climate crisis staring us squarely in the face. Of course, there is a connection between a warming climate and disease pandemics, combined with huge growth in human and livestock population. The 2014 and 2018 National Climate Assessments both warned that infectious diseases, especially born by insects, and other human illness will be an increasing problem along with food security. All of which we actually are seeing now: the spread of infectious disease from human encroachment into wild areas, increasing population densities of humans and their livestock, drought driving global refugee migrations, and even decreasing crop quality.

All of this has been predicted, but it was supposed to be for 2050.

Except, 2050 is here, according to a study published last week in the journal Science that was detailed in The Washington Post.

Readers may recall a few years ago when we cited the work of Dr. Benjamin Cook of NASA, who produced a 2015 study warning that multi-decade droughts not seen in a millennium could start around 2050 and last up to 35 years. The last such drought was in about 1,200, when it apparently drove the Mill Creek people out of the Little Sioux River Valley and northwest to what is now the Dakotas. Historians still puzzle over what happened to them, and the absence of a record of what transpired in this region for the next century. There is little doubt that the millennial drought caused major disruption.

Extended drought in the US Southwest beyond 2015, triggering epic wildfires, caused Cook and other scientists to re-evaluate their earlier studies. Their new research says that we do not have to wait — we are in the megadrought they feared. It has the potential to curb crop yields significantly in the coming decades. Top agronomists who have been sounding the alarms for several years say corn yields could drop in half even in Iowa unless we manage the change. The study published in Science indicates that it is closer than we thought. With Australia on fire, it seems obvious to the layman.

Previous megadroughts were born of natural phenomena. This one is called “instrumental,” in that it is caused 50% by human-induced global warming.

The research has catastrophic implications, obviously. A blip in beef slaughter can cause a spot food shortage. Think of what cutting the US corn supply in half portends.

It’s the way we have to start thinking. If we do, we can probably manage — maybe even well. In fact, there is tremendous opportunity in building out solar power arrays, in retooling for electric vehicle production, and in capturing carbon from the atmosphere and sequestering it in the soil through agriculture. Poll after poll shows farmers are eager to be conservationists, and over half support market programs that would pay them to use carbon-sequestration techniques. They also are eager to use government support to clean up water. We know that is true in Iowa. We just need a lot more of it.

Likewise, we know that we can raise livestock in harmony with the environment, and in a way that can better manage disease. But it takes governments, sometimes, to change things like unregulated animal markets in China or antibiotic feeding to livestock in the United States. And, it takes a lot more research money than we have devoted as the drive to cut taxes leads to starving the government beast. It has become an ideology that prevents us from appreciating reality. We should now be able to recognize the importance of government research funding into human and animal disease, which has been reduced in recent years — along with funding for conservation. Far too many people are dead because of it.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York has been good for America through this pandemic. He said our goal should be building something better on the other side. He is absolutely right about that. He noted that Long Island is stronger after Hurricane Sandy. New York will be stronger after this disease clears.

We should share his goal. We should set out right now to build something better.

We must start with the crisis at our door. A warming planet is the existential threat. Because of it, there will be more pandemics as awful as this one. Migrations will get more intense. Food shortages will happen — they are happening now because of drought in Latin America and Africa. But we can change the outcomes with the sort of effort that we are currently mustering to beat COVID-19. We can answer challenges to food production. We can stop surface water pollution while making farmers and rural communities more prosperous. We know how to do all these things but have lacked the political will to do what is necessary.

The coronavirus pandemic should provide the impetus to turn science to our advantage and show a stronger way forward. That will take leadership that the November elections will provide.