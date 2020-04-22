Admiral Mike Franken for US Senate

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Our nation is at a cross road this very minute and we are lacking learned leadership that is willing to tackle the most difficult challenges regardless of political party. Retired three-star Admiral Mike Franken has stepped up to face the challenges that our country currently faces. Mike Franken is running in the Democratic primary in June 2020 to become the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate race where he challenges Senator Joni Ernst.

Admiral Franken’s training and experience include 36 years of service in the U.S. Navy at several levels both ashore and at sea. During his time in service Mike Franken made decisions that were not easy, nevertheless those decisions were based on the one of the Navy’s Core Values. There is no more important Navy Core Value than to “make decisions and act in the best interest of the Department of the Navy and the nation, without regard to personal consequences.” Whether commanding a destroyer at sea, the USS Eisenhower Strike Force, or as the ground task force commander for 4,000 personnel on the continent of Africa, Mike Franken applied those values regardless of difficulty of the situation.

Admiral Mike Franken is the single most qualified Democratic candidate currently running in the Democratic primary election in June. I will vote for Admiral Franken in part due the wealth of knowledge and experience that he will bring to the U.S. Senate. Most important I am voting for Admiral Franken due to his strong commitment to high ethical and moral values that he was trained to follow and execute regardless of whether he was serving the Navy, or now in the civilian sector of our society. To find out more about Admiral Mike Franken, please visit frankenforiowa.org.

MICHAEL ROBINSON

Pella