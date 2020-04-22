AC-T students qualify for state history day

Published Wednesday, April 22, 2020
“Breaking Barriers in History” is the theme for National History Day 2020. Five Albert City-Truesdale sixth graders chose to enter a documentary in the district History Day virtual event, focusing on Ruth Jackson, MD, the first female Board Certified Orthopaedic Surgeon in the United States.
They interviewed Patsy Jackson, Ruth’s niece and author of a book on Ruth’s life.
