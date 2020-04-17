Taking care of business

FILLERS

BY JOHN CULLEN

Local businesses that applied for the Payroll Protection loans enacted by Congress a couple weeks ago started receiving their funds this week. Applications began April 3 and funds are distributed through local banks and guaranteed by the federal government. The loans cover 2.5 months of a small business payroll. If the business doesn’t lay anyone off during that period, the loan is forgiven. The idea is to keep people employed and small businesses open during this rough patch. That’s why we decided to participate in this program at The Times.

Also this week, individuals started seeing $1,200 economic stimulus payments deposited in their bank accounts.

That’s why we pay taxes. To help each other out.

THE GOVERNMENT has plans to help small mom-and-pop businesses like ours and huge corporations like United Airlines, but one organization that has been left out in the cold so far is the U.S. Postal Service.

Although it’s a government agency, the Postal Service has been self-supporting for decades and receives no government funding. Like other businesses, Postal Service revenues have taken a huge hit during this pandemic crisis, and Congress has proposed helping it in the next aid package. Without this help, it is feared the Postal Service could shut down by September, and that would be catastrophic for this nation.

Not all communication is electronic these days. We rely on the mail to deliver all sorts of essential documents. Nearly all newspapers — especially small ones, like ours — and magazines would go out of business. Instead of costing 50 cents to mail a Christmas card to Grandma, it would cost at least $15 if you used UPS or FedEx.

And you’d put 600,000 postal employees out of work, ballooning unemployment and costing taxpayers enormous amounts in unemployment payments.

But President Trump said he will veto any bill that helps the Postal Service. He hates the Postal Service for two reasons: it delivers packages at a volume discount for Amazon, which is controlled by Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post newspaper, which Trump hates; and Trump doesn’t want to allow voting by mail, which would be impossible without the Postal Service.

If we can bail out every other business in this nation, we certainly can afford to make sure this critical Postal Service continues. I think the American people will demand that the Postal Service receive whatever help it needs to survive.

A SHOUTOUT to sister-in-law Teresa McClain of Dubuque, who last week was named to the Wahlert High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Teresa was a standout basketball player at Wahlert, where she was a four year starter. She played in the first girls game there in 1974, and had the distinction of scoring Wahlert’s first-ever basket. She scored 33 points as a freshman in the program’s first victory. She also competed in track and softball. Teresa continued her basketball career as a three-year starter at Loras College.

Teresa is married to brother Bill, who was a pretty fair country athlete himself at St. Mary’s in the 1970s, where he played basketball and confounded hitters with his left-handed junk as a pitcher in baseball.