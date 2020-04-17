Swanson named principal at SL St. Mary’s School

Published Friday, April 17, 2020
Replacing Jones, who retired
Father Brent Lingle, president of Storm Lake Saint Mary’s Catholic Schools is proud to announce that Mrs. Kate Swanson will be the new PreK-5 elementary principal. Mrs. Swanson is currently the Saint Mary’s high school social studies teacher and lead teacher. Swanson succeeds Diane Jones, who announced her retirement in March.
