Storm Lake schools outline online efforts

Published Friday, April 17, 2020
BY JAMIE KNAPP
The Storm Lake School District is doing all it can to provide voluntary enrichment activities for students. While the district does not believe it can guarantee equitable access to their programs throughout pre-kindergarten to grade 12, it is confident that they can offer all students access to enrichment in a variety of forms while schools remain closed.
