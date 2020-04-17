Scam alert from BV Co. Sheriff’s Office

The Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office has noticed a lot of folks doing challenges and questionnaires on Facebook that encourage you to post information about your personal life.

Two of the most recent ones are, “Share a picture of every car you have ever owned,” or “Share the last ten cities you have lived in.” These posts seem fun as it takes you and others on a trip down memory lane.

However, you are just sharing information about yourself that could help others gain access to your personal information. One of the most common security questions is, “What was your first vehicle?”

Other challenges and questionnaires ask the maiden name of your mother, where you attended school or where you were born. All of these questions could potentially be asked to identify yourself to gain access to your email, online banking, etc.

As fun as these challenges and questionnaires may seem, we encourage you not to participate and protect your personal information. And be especially wary of posts which ask you to copy and paste the post. Doing so allows the original posters to look at the accounts of everyone who copied and pasted their information.

It’s tempting to play these games when we have so much time on our hands, but hackers are sometimes using these tricks to learn your information. Don’t make it easy for them.

Masks for protection

You may have noticed Storm Lake police officers and CSOs have been wearing masks when interacting with the public. Officers are wearing masks to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. We encourage members of the public to wear masks too.

When you see officers and CSOs wearing masks, understand that this is a proactive effort to help protect everyone. We want to do everything possible to keep our officers and the citizens of Storm Lake safe.

Our masks protect the public, and the public wearing masks protect our officers. The SLPD is committed to providing the best service possible while adapting to the COVID-19 crisis.