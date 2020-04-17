Jessie D. Meusburger, 85, of Truesdale passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.

Private family graveside service will be held in the Garfield Cemetery near Lytton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jessie Meusburger Memorial Fund. Sliefert Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

Jessie Delores Meusburger, the daughter of Jabie and Goldie (Hyde) Means, was born on Sept. 8, 1934 in Corning. Jessie attended Quincy Elementary School in Quincy.

At age 15, Jessie moved to Lytton. She then worked at a hatchery and met her future husband.

On May 12, 1951, Jessie was united in marriage to Merle (Mike) Meusburger at the Presbyterian Church in Lytton. The couple was blessed with five children: Michael Joe, Jeffery Warren, Allan Eugene, Kelly Lynn and Joleen Sue.

In 1952, Jessie was baptized and confirmed at the Presbyterian Church in Lytton.

Jessie and her family moved to Truesdale in 1955 and have been there ever since. In 1978, Jessie earned her GED through Iowa Lakes Community College.

Throughout her life, Jessie was highly active in Truesdale city government serving as city clerk, council member and mayor up until August 2019. She worked at the Truesdale Post Office from 1990-2006. She also was a Sunday School teacher and Den mother for Boy Scouts.

Jessie enjoyed her kids, grandkids, great-grandkids and family gatherings. Her hobbies were many as she loved to sew, make crafts and bake cakes for other people. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Allan (Deb) Meusburger of Albert City; Kelly (Lisa) Meusburger of Schaller; Joleen (John) Owens of Aurelia; daughter-in-law Terry Meusburger; sister Sharon Routh of Mount Ayr; grandchildren: Misty (Reid) Jensen, Cory (Kari) Meusburger, Heather Christiansen, Melissa (Mark) Nielsen, Danielle (Jake) Harder, Elisha (Jacob Pearcy) Meusburger, Tonya Meusburger, Jason (Sarah) Meusburger, Tyler (Michelle) Meusburger, James Owens, Levi Owens, Tegan Owens; great-grandchildren: Addison, Alex and Genevieve Jensen; Meah, Micah and Maddox Meusburger; Kaylea and Hunter Christiansen; Melea Nielsen; Jayden and Preston Harder; Lamar Meusburger; Monika and Zion Sweeny; Xavier Pearcy; Shawnie Flieschfresser; Savannah and Sariah Fonder; Ruby and Riley Meusburger; Gabriel, Ellie and Sam Meusburger; step-grandchildren: Josh Mahler and Chad Mahler; step-great-grandchildren: Brady and Kyle Mahler; sister-in-law Jackie Wall; extended family and friends.

Jessie was preceded in death by her husband Merle (Mike) Meusburger; sons: Michael and Jeffery Meusburger; brothers: Ralph and Kenneth Means; sisters: Pauline Olson, Edna Porter, Betty Schilling; parents Jabie and Goldie Means; daughter-in-law Kelly Meusburger; brothers-in-law: Jim Routh, Lyle Meusburger and Sam Meusburger.