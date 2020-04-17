Congratulations to Grant Wells of Fonda, who was honored as the 2020 Freedom Quilts Good Neighbor Award March 20. “This amazing young man deserves to be noticed for all he does for his customers and neighbors,” says Betty Nielsen of Freedom Quilts. “We are very grateful for all he does.” Grant’s business is Wells Ag Supply.

